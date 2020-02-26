Dulquer Salmaan Strikes Gold With His Maiden Production 'Varane Avashyamund'

Popular South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media to reveal that his latest movie Varane Avashyamund has collected about Rs. 25 crores at the box office worldwide. The movie released on February 7, 2020, and faced tough competition from Prithviraj and Biju Menon starrer Ayyapanum Koshiyum. However, the movie managed to hold its ground.

The social media post shared on February 24, 2020, reveals that Varane Avashyamund has managed to collect Rs. 25 crores in 19 days. Varane Avashyamund, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Shobana, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Suresh Gopi in the lead, narrates the heartwarming tale of four individuals discovering love.

The Anop Sathyan directorial marked the return of the hit pair Suresh Gopi and Shobana after a hiatus of 14 years. The Dulquer Salmaan-starrer will also be the maiden production of Dulquer's Wayfarer Films.

Besides the recently released movie, Dulquer Salmaan is reportedly working on multiple movies at present. The actor is reportedly wrapped-up the shooting of Srinath Rajendran's Kurup.

The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Indrajith in the lead, will reportedly narrate the real-life story of Sukumaran Kurup. According to reports, Sukumaran Kurup was one of the notorious criminals of Kerala, who staged his death for ulterior motives.

Besides, Dulquer Salmaan has a slew of movies in kitty. Reportedly, the actor has Danish Renzu's Pashmeena, Ra Kartik's Vaan, Lal Jose's Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, among others. Meanwhile, the actor also is busy setting up his production house, Wayfarer Films. Interestingly, Wayfarer Films' maiden movie release was Varane Avashyamund.

