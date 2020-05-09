Dulquer Salmaan & Other Regional Celebs' Instagram Posts That Ruled The Week; Check Out

To keep fans engaged during the lockdown period, South Indian film celebrities often treat them with quarantine posts and unseen throwback pictures on social media platforms. Take a look at the top Instagram posts of the week shared by South Indian film celebrities. The list includes Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and more.

Top posts of the week

Dulquer Salmaan, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media handles, recently took to his Instagram handle to share birthday post for his daughter Marie. As seen in the picture shared, Dulquer can be seen playing with Marie with her toys scattered on the couch. With the picture shared, Dulquer Salmaan wished his daughter and expressed that he wants her to "be a baby still". Take a look:

Recently, Samantha Akkineni took to her social media on Wednesday to reveal that she is taking online acting lessons from British actor Helen Mirren. Sharing the picture of Helen Mirren giving speech, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "When you literally had one productive hour in a 1000 and must show it off."

Recently, a picture of boxer Neeraj Goyat and Ram Charan was posted by the actor on his social media. As seen in the picture shared by Ram Charan, the actor and his trainer can be seen flaunting their biceps after a heavy workout session. Take a look at the picture shared:

On Wednesday, actor Mammootty and wife Sulfath celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. Many Malayalam actors took to their social media to wish the actor and his wife on their special day. One among the many was Mohanlal who shared a sketch of Mammootty and Sulfate with a sweet message. He wrote: "Happy wedding anniversary dear Ichakka and bhabhi" (sic). A few hours later, Mammootty thanked Mohanlal for his sweet wish, and wrote: "Thank you, dear Lal."

Happy wedding anniversary dear Ichakka and baabhi @mammukka pic.twitter.com/M68utMRMPo — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 6, 2020

Manju Warrier recently took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her sitar sessions. As seen in the video shared, Manu Warrier can be seen playing the sitar, while a singer echoes the same melody in the background. Take a look at the video shared:

