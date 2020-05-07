Dulquer Salmaan's Upcoming Movies In 2020; From 'Kurup' To 'Pashmeena'

Mammootty's son Dulqueer Salman is one of the popular actors in the South film industry. Dulqueer has been a star in the South for many years and he made his debut in Bollywood too with Karwaan starring Imran Khan and Mithila Palkar. Dulquer Salmaan then went on to star in The Zoya Factor opposite Sonam Kapoor. Read more to know about Dulquer Salmaan's movies in 2020.

Upcoming projects of Dulqueer Salmaan

Currently, Dulqueer is filming for his upcoming Varane Avashyamund, which is a Malayalam film. The film is written and directed by Anoop Sathyan. Dulqueer will be co-starring with Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shobana, Suresh Gopi. The movie is being produced by Harris Desom and Dulqueer himself.

The movie, touted to a romantic-comedy, will bring back yesteryear actors Shobhana and Suresh Gopi after several years. The movie primarily shot in Chennai will also mark the Mollywood debut of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Lissy's daughter, Kalyani Priyadarshani. He has also posted the poster and the first song from his upcoming film on his social media handle.

Another one of Dulquer Salmaan's movies to release this year is Kurup. The film will revolve around the story of a celebrated criminal of Kerala, Sukumara Kurup. The film will be written and directed by Srinath Rajendran, Vini Vishwa Lal. Dulqueer will be co-starring with Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Bajpayee. He has also released the first poster of the film Kurup. Take a look.

Speaking about another major project, Pashmeena, the movie's star cast includes Zaira Wasim, Aditi Rao Hydari, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan and more along with Dulquer himself. The film will be helmed by the Danish Renzu. Vaan, Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, Love In Anjengo, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal are some of Dulquer's upcoming movies too.

