Dulquer Salmaan's Movies With Sameer Thahir: From 'Banglore Days' To 'Kali'

Sameer Thahir is a director, writer and producer who predominantly works in making Malayalam as well as Tamil films. The director is known for his works in movies like Big B, Chappa Kurishi and Kali. Sameer Thahir has also worked with renowned actor Dulquer Salmaan for many films. Here are some of their best films together that you could binge-watch over the weekend.

Dulquer Salmaan’s movies with Sameer Thahir

Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi

Directed by Sameer Thahir, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi is his first collaboration film with Dulquer Salmaan. The Malayalam adventure film starred Dhritiman Chatterjee, Sunny Wayne, and Surja Bala Hijam along with Dulquer Salmaan. The film, inspired by a book Long Way Down, explores the story of a boy and his friend who go on a road trip from Kerala to Nagaland. The film was a super hit amongst the youth of Kerala.

Banglore Days

Banglore Days is another film of Dulquer Salmaan, who’s cinematography was done by Sameer Thahir. Anjali Menon directed the comedy-drama film Banglore Days. It included an ensemble cast of actors Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar and Nithya Menen. Banglore days explored the story of three cousins from Kerala who moved to Banglore, the story then follows their family relationships. Banglore Days received positive reviews from the critics and went on to become one of the biggest releases for a Malayalam film.

Kali

Another Malayalam film which is a collaboration of Sameer Thahir and Dulquer Salmaan is the film, Kali. Released in 2016, Kali also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. This film was the second official collaboration of Sameer Thahir and Dulquer Salmaan.

The Malayalam language action drama film revolves around a man who has a lot of problems with his wife because of being short-tempered. However, things start to change when the couple gets involved with a gangster. Kali was critically acclaimed and also went on to become a commercially successful film. The film was also remade in Kannada and was also released in Telugu.

