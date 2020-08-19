Dulquer Salmaan Pens Adorable Birthday Wish For Best Buddy Sunny Wayne

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to social media to wish his best friend, Sujith Unnikrishnan, popularly known as Sunny Wayne. He posted a picture of Sunny’s family in which they were seen cutting a chocolate cake as a part of the celebration. Dulquer has mentioned in the caption how the two actors have come a long way since they first met. The picture has been receiving a lot of love as fans love the bond between the two actors.

Dulquer wishes Sunny Wayne

South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to Instagram to wish his close friend, Sunny Wayne on the occasion of his birthday. He posted a picture of the actor where he can be seen cutting a loaded chocolate cake with his wife, Renjini Kujnju by his side. He is dressed in a casual white shirt while he cuts the cake with a bright smile across his face. The place has been well decorated with festoons and balloons of varied colours. Small chocolate cupcakes have also been decorated around the loaded limited edition birthday cake.

In the caption for the post, Dulquer Salmaan wishes his dear friend a happy birthday. He has mentioned that he loves Sunny Wayne just the way he would love his own sibling. The actor has mentioned that they have not changed at all over the years but have definitely grown closer. He has also stated how their journey started with the Malayalam film, Second Show, and has been going strong in every sense. Dulquer Salmaan has also mentioned that seeing Sunny and his wife Kunju 'fills his heart with joy' as he really looks up to them. Have a look at the post on Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram:

In the comments section of the post, fans praise their friendship while they also wish Sunny Wayne on his birthday. They have used various emoticons to express themselves while a few fans can be seen going ‘aww’ as they find the note adorable. Have a look at some of the comments here.

Image courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

