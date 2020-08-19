Dulquer Salmaan Reveals Sunny Wayne's Character Look From 'Maniyarayile Ashokan'

Mollywood star, Dulquer Salmaan is going to make his debut as a producer with Maniyarauile Ashokan. Salmaan took to his Instagram account to release the first look of a popular star from the romantic drama. A number of his fans have been resharing the post from their social media accounts. Read more to know about Dulquer Salmaan’s first film as a producer, Maniyarauile Ashokan.

Dulquer Salmaan shares first look of Sunny Wayne's character from Maniyarauile Ashokan

Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a picture of Sunny Wayne’s look from his upcoming film, 'Maniyarauile Ashokan'. Salmaan shared a picture of the star and captioned it with, "We wanted to keep this a suspense! But being @sunnywayn ‘s bday figured it makes for a lovely gift for him and all of his fans! Presenting our dearest Sunny as Ajayan in #maniyarayileashokan!” The makers have finalised August 30 as the release date of the film. The film's poster is intriguing because of its fresh on-screen pair, Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameshwara. In the picture, the two can be seen lost in their own romantic world.

Sunny Wayne's Birthday wishes

The post has been shared on account of Sunny Wayne’s birthday. A number of his fans have been sharing posts for his birthday. A fan shared a post regarding the same and wrote, ”Wishing the Youth Icon @SunnyWayn a very happy birthday & All the best for fantastic year ahead. Best wishes for #AnugraheethanAntony, Teaser releasing today at 10 am. #SunnyWayne #HappyBirthdaySunnyWayne #HBDSunnyWayne #AnugraheethanAntonyTeaser@Gourayy @Muzik247in”. Another Fan commented, “Happy birthday @SunnyWayn Mollywood Superman @Iamunnimukundan #Happybirthday #sunnywayne #unnimukundan #mollywoodsuperman #unniyettan #actor #marcojr #umf #superman #kerala #PicOfTheDay”. Similarly, loads of wishes have been dominating the social media sites lately. Here are some fan reactions about the same.

Happy Birthday Sunnychaa 😍

Stay the amazing human that you are. May you have a wonderful year ahead 💜#HappyBirthdaySunnyWayne #SunnyWayne #HBDSunnyWayne pic.twitter.com/aw3vR7t9P4 — Rajisha Vijayan (@rajisha_vijayan) August 19, 2020

More Information about Maniyarayile Ashokan

Maniyarayile Ashokan is Dulquer Salmaan’s first production venture which is helmed by debutant filmmaker Shamzu Zayba. Sreehari K Nair has been given the responsibility for the music of the film. The cast of the film includes stars such as Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran, Anu Sithara, Nikhila Vimal, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan along with others in pivotal roles. The romantic drama is produced under production banner, Wayfarer films which are owned by Dulquer Salmaan.

