Dulquer Salmaan Reveals If His Wife Amal Sufiya Is Insecure Of The Attention He Gets

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife, Amal Sufiya are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the South Indian film industry. The couple never fails to shed major #CoupleGoals with each new picture that they post on social media. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about his family and how he met his wife. He also spoke about whether his wife gets insecure over him receiving all the female attention.

ALSO READ | Everything You Need To Know About Dulquer Salmaan's Wife Amal Sufiya

Dulquer Salmaan talks about his wife and daughter

Dulquer Salmaan was recently quizzed about whether his wife, Amal Sufiya feels insecure about the female attention that he receives generally. He replied by saying that his wife is not at all jealous or insecure. He even hilariously added that his situation is similar to the Hindi saying “Ghar ki murgi dal barabar”. Dulquer Salmaan said that his wife, Amal Sufiya is very secure when it comes to such matters.

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan's Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind | Here's All You Need To Know

When talking about how he fell in love with Amal Sufiya, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that when he returned from the USA after his studies, his family wanted him to get married and settle. He added that his family and friends then suggested a junior from school. He added that his friends then started matching their bio-data together.

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan's Photos With Wife Amal And Daughter Maryam Are Aww-dorable

The actor mentioned that during most of his outings, he would bump into the same girl over and over. Dulquer Salmaan added that there would be instances where they’d keep bumping into each other at the movies or coffee shops, etc. When this became a frequent thing, Dulquer Salmaan knew that this was a sign and that he should get married to her.

Dulquer Salmaan spoke about his adorable two-year-old daughter. He added that his daughter is very talkative and is a bundle of entertainment. The actor also said that when he is at home, he takes on all the duties of their daughter including changing diapers.

ALSO READ | When Dulquer Salmaan & His Daughter Maryam Made Netizens Go 'aww'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.