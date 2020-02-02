Everything You Need To Know About Dulquer Salmaan's Wife Amal Sufiya

Amal Sufiya is the wife of successful South India actor Dulquer Salmaan. She hails from Chennai and reportedly belongs to a rather well-known Muslim family. She is an architect by profession and reportedly excels in the field of interior design. But Sufiya concentrated all her attention on her family after getting married and has become a homemaker. Here is all you need to know about Amal Sufiya, Dulquer Salmaan's wife.

All you need to know about Amal Sufiya

Dulquer's first movie, The Second Display, was almost complete by the time he announced his wedding. Amal and Dulquer's marriage has been an arranged one. Reportedly, Mammootty had said in an interview that Dulquer's wedding was decided early as he believes getting married would help bring attention and happiness into the life of his family.

Syed Nizamuddin, father of Amal Sufiya is one of Chennai's elite businessmen. Her family is a traditional Muslim family from North India. In a number of social gatherings, Dulquer's mother had reportedly met Sufiya and she was the one who gave the final nod for the marriage. Amal was just 25-years-old when she married Dulquer.

The marriage ceremony was held in Chennai on December 22, 2011. A grand reception was later held on December 26. The reception was at Kochi. On May 5, 2017, the couple was blessed with a daughter. They named her Maryam Salmaan Ameerah. After their wedding, the first film Dulquer had worked in was released for which he even won a Filmfare Award.

Reportedly, Amal Sufiya happens to be a big fan of late Bollywood actor Sri Devi. She is pretty active on Instagram and regularly posts her pics on the social media website. Sufiya is a skilled artist as well. She has posted hand-drawn pictures of her husband on her Instagram profile showcasing her artistic abilities.

