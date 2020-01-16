Dulquer Salmaan's Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind | Here's All You Need To Know

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the movies The Zoya Factor and Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha. He is one of the popular Malayalam actors in the industry. Dulquer Salmaan is also fond of cars and he previously bought a new Porsche Panamera Turbo sports sedan. Moreover, Dulquer not only has a collection of cars but also a collection of motorcycles. Let us take a look at Dulquer Salmaan's net worth.

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Stuns As Kerala's Most Notorious Criminal In First Look From 'Kurup'

Dulquer Salmaan's net worth

Net worth is the value of all assets including cash and investments, real estate, cars and anything else of value. According to online portals, Dulquer Salmaan's net worth is ₹ 31 crores which is USD 4.5 million. Earlier in his career, the actor started earning from his acting in various television serials.

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Has A Number Of Luxury Cars; Here's All You Need To Know About Them

Dulquer Salmaan's personal life

The actor is married to Amal Sufiya and they both have a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. According to online portals, Dulquer Salmaan has a villa in Kochi. He also a poolside apartment in Kochi which he gifted to his wife.

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Releases First Look Of 'Maniyarayile Ashokan' On Social Media

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan To Shane Nigam: How Was 2019 For These Malayalam Stars

Dulquer Salmaan says daughter Ameerah is into cars. And he cannot be happier https://t.co/JGBqAy2yCV pic.twitter.com/9SX8rfcOFt — The Indian Wire (@theindianwire) March 9, 2018

On the work front

Dulquer Salmaan has 10movies lined up on his work front. In the month of February, Dulquer will be seen in the upcoming film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Praana. Furthermore, he will be seen in Bilal, Varane Avashyamund, Vaan and Oru Bhayankara Kamukan in the month of March, April, June, and November respectively. In the last month of 2020, he starring in Smuggler, Kurup, Maniyarayile Ashokan and Love In Anjengo.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.