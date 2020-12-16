Dulquer Salmaan Wraps Fourth Film Of His Production House, Wayfarer Films

South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan surprised his fans as he announced that the shooting for his fourth film under his own production banner, Wayfarer Films has concluded. Dulquer Salmaan's production house has already released two movies, Varan Avasandu and Asokan and there are two more upcoming films.

Dulquer Salmaan Wrap Up Announcement

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans. In the post, he went on to thank the crew as well as his co-stars, who worked during difficult times. He even mentioned that the shoot took place in a sanitised surrounding and that strict protocols were followed.

He wrote in the post, ''Surprise !!! We just wrapped Production No 4 under Wayfarer Films ! During these trying times, we were supported by a great team of actors, technicians & crew and we are thankful for their trust in us. Directed by Prasobh Vijayan and scripted by Ratheesh Ravi, the movie stars Shine Tom Chacko, Dhruvan and Ahaana Krishna in the lead. Govind Vasantha is the music director and Faiz Siddik is the cinematographer. Stefy Xavior is the costume designer, Subhash Karun is the art director and Ranjith R was in charge of the makeup. With the pandemic still present we wanted to take extra care and not announce or attract any attention to shoot. Strict protocols and measures were taken and I’m very happy to share that we managed to finish the entire film with no cases or any danger to our team or to the public. Now that its safely wrapped we feel we can share things about the film. Stay tuned for news from the shoot and about the film. We can’t wait to for you all to watch the movie.''

The upcoming film will mark the fourth film of Dulquer Salmaan's production house. The movie will feature Shine Tom Chacko, Dhruvan and Ahaana Krishna in the lead. The shoot took place in Aluva amid the COVID-19 crisis and it lasted for 50 days. The lead actress of the film Ahaana Krishna also took to her Instagram to share the news. She posted a picture with the director as well as the writer of the film. She captioned the picture as '@dqsalmaan‘s @dqswayfarerfilms and us made a film and it wrapped up today!'

On Work Front

Dulquer Salmaan is awaiting the release of his next film, Kurup. He will be playing the lead role as a real-life fugitive Sukumar Kurup. Earlier, there were speculations that the movie will release on OTT platform, but looks like Dulquer has other plans.

