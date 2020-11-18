Dulquer Salmaan-Roshan Andrews' Collaboration Tentatively Titled 'Salute'?

South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan is collaborating with filmmaker Roshan Andrews for their upcoming project. However, none among them have released an official confirmation about the movie’s title. Meanwhile, according to a report by The News Minute, its tentative name might be Salute. As per its sources, Dulquer Salmaan will don the hat of a cop in the new project. Here are further details about Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming movie that you must check out right away. Read on:

Dulquer Salmaan-Roshan Andrews' collaboration called 'Salute'?

Famed writer duo Bobby-Sanjay would reportedly script Dulquer Salmaan’s new project. Moreover, the actor, who would play the leading role of a cop, is also set to produce the movie under his banner of Wayfarer Films. The makers have been laying the groundwork for this flick. Meanwhile, Salmaan has been awaiting the release of his other venture, Kurup. The Srinath Rajendran- directorial features him portraying a real-life fugitive Sukumar Kurup. As Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind have scripted it, Jithin K Jose has penned the story of the film.

Dulquer Salmaan's movies

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan will also star in Vaan, which is directed by R A Karthik. It is a production of Selva Kumar J under his banner, Kenanya Films. As of now, the filming is in the making. Its shooting locations are reportedly Himachal Pradesh, Kolkata, Goa, Gangtok, Chennai, and Coimbatore. Moreover, the storyline of the movie probably requires four female leads to share the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan. There has been no official revelation of the actor’s name yet.

Furthermore, the filming of Dulquer Salmaan’s Tamil flick Hey Sinamika resumed after a long gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown. So, the makers started its shooting after more than seven months. The movie, which will feature Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, will mark the directorial debut of Brindha Gopal. Additionally, Hey Sinamika will star Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal as female leads.

