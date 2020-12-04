Pooja Hegde To Be A Part Of Dulquer Salmaan's Period Romantic Drama?

As per the latest buzz, the makers of the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan-starrer period romantic drama have plans of bringing Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde on board. The upcoming film is touted to be a love story set against the backdrop of a war. Many are considering this film to be an action-packed romantic epic. The upcoming feature presentation, as per an article on TheNewsMinute, is going to be jointly funded by Swapnil Cinemas and Vyjayanthi movies, the production houses that made Dulquer’s debut film, Mahanati happen. There’s very little that is known regarding Pooja Hegde’s involvement with the project as of this moment.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Shares She's 'working With All The People' She Wanted To Work With

The yet-to-be-titled project, which is going to be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, was announced on 28th July 2020. In the period drama, the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor will essay the part of Lieutenant Ram. The film was announced on the occasion of Salmaan’s 34th birthday.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan-Roshan Andrews' Collaboration Tentatively Titled 'Salute'?

Here is the announcement that was made by Dulquer Salmaan himself on the occasion of his birthday:

It is my pleasure and honor to associate with Hanu Raghavapudi, Swapna Cinemas and Vyjayanthi Movies for this trilingual period drama. Thank you for this lovely surprise. Can’t wait to don the role of Lieutenant Ram. @hanurpudi @Composer_Vishal@SwapnaCinema @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/9yWYeNdrjU — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2020

Pooja Hegde and Dulquer Salmaan's filmography:

Pooja Hegde's films have, time and again, enlightened, entertained and enthralled the audience. The Dulqueer Salmaan-starrer, if the reports are true, might just prove to be a credible addition to the list of Pooja Hegde's films. In the past, Pooja Hegde has been a part of films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Mohenjo Daro, Housefull 4, DJ Duvvada Jagannadham and Maharshi, to name a few. Pooja Hegde has been a part of the entertainment industry for around eight years.

The list of Dulquer Salmaan's films is made up of feature presentations such as The Zoya Factor, Karwaan, Charlie, Bangalore Days, Solo and Kali, amongst others. Further details regarding the upcoming period drama are yet to be released by the relevant authorities.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Says 'South Has Obsession With Navels And Midriffs', Justifies Her Claims

Also Read: How Dulquer Salmaan Has Proved To Be A Good Samaritan During Pandemic; Check Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.