Dulquer Salmaan's 'Ustad Hotel' & Other South Films That Are All About Food And Cooking

Dulqueer Salmaan's film Ustad Hotel was a huge commercial success. This was his second film in Malayalam, which revolves around a chef. Apart from this, there are several south films of the star based on food and cooking. Here's a look at the same; the list includes Angamaly Diaries, Neevevaro and more.

Also Read | If you love movies like 'Uppena', here's a list of similar movies to watch next

Ustad Hotel

Ustad Hotel is a drama flick, helmed by Anwar Rasheed and bankrolled by Listin Stephen. Apart from the lead Dulquer Salmaan, it also stars Thilakan, Nithya Menen, Siddique, Mamukkoya, Lena in supporting roles, Asif Ali and Jishnu. Ustad Hotel follows the story of Faizal aka Faizi, played by Dulquer Salmaan, who wants to become a chef but faces hiatus because of his own father. Released in 2012, the film won three National Film Awards.

Also Read | Loved Lara Jean in 'To All the Boys I Have Loved Before'? See list of Lana Condor's movies

Angamaly Diaries

Angamaly Diaries was released in 2017 and stars Antony Varghese, Anna Rajan, Kichu Tellus, Ullas Jose Chemban, Vineeth Vishwam, Bitto Davis, Tito Wilson, Sarath Kumar, and Sinoj Varghese. This crime drama film featured 86 debutant actors. Helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film was a major commercial success.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia's list of movies that featured some high octane and intense action scenes

Nala Damayanthi

Nala Damayanthi is a comedy flick starring Madhavan, Geetu Mohandas and Shrutika. Here, Madhavan plays the role of a chef. Helmed by Mouli, the film is written and produced by Kamal Haasan. It follows the story of a naive Tamil cook stuck in Australia. Released in 2003, the film gained positive reviews from the critics.

Also Read | Anushka Shetty has made several cameo appearances in movies, know which they were

Neevevaro

Neevevaro is a romantic action thriller based on the life story of a blind chef, Kalyan played by Aadhi Pinisetty. Helmed by Hari Nath, it is produced by Kona Venkat and M.V.V. Satyanarayana. Apart from lead Aadhi, it also features Taapsee Pannu and Ritika Singh. Released in 2018, this film is a remake of 2017's Tamil film, Adhe Kangal. It was directed by Rohin Venkatesan.

Maattrraan

Maattrraan was released in 2012 and stars Suriya, Kajal Aggarwal, Sachin Khedekar and Tara. Helmed by K. V. Anand, the action thriller is based on a geneticist who produces top-selling children's powdered milk and energy drinks in the market. Maattrraan was bankrolled by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, S. Ganesh and S. Suresh under the banner AGS Entertainment.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.