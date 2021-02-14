Tamannaah Bhatia's List Of Movies That Featured Some High Octane And Intense Action Scenes

Tamannaah Bhatia has been part of a number of films throughout her career. She has managed to win the hearts of her fans by starring in different roles. Her characters in films have always been praised by fans who seemed impressed by her acting skills. One of the major genres where Tamannaah Bhatia thrives as an artist is action-based films. From delivering blockbusters to making impressionable dialogues, Tamannaah manages to perfectly blend in the action genre and thus here are a few noteworthy films by the actor which are worth a watch for fans of action movies.

Tamannaah Bhatia's list of movies that featured intense action scenes

Himmatwala (2013)

The 2013 film Himmatwala was a remake of an old film with the same name. This movie gained mixed responses from audiences upon its release. Despite the major hype around the movie, the film did not do quite well. However, the action scenes from the film were on point and delivered some mass action sequences. Tamannaah Bhatia was cast opposite Ajay Devgn in the film and managed to do a significant job in her role. Despite not having much action scenes, she performed her act well and was praised for it.

The Baahubali series

The first and the second Baahubali films saw Tamannaah Bhatia deliver some powerful action sequences. Besides Tamannaah too, the movie was filled with amazing action scenes and a thrilling narrative overall. In the first part of the film, there are a number of scenes where the actor delivers some action scenes. These scenes were praised by the critics and the audiences alike. Her role as the fearless fighter was seen again for a smaller segment in Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

This film too saw Tamannaah Bhatia in an intense role. She delivered some perfect action sequences and even held swords in two hands in some scenes within the film. She was praised for her role in the movie by fans and critics alike. Despite having a small role, the actor yet managed to deliver an impressive performance overall.

Veeram

Starring opposite Thala Ajith, Tamannaah Bhatia delivered an impactful performance in Veeram. The story of the film revolved around a man who used violence to settle scores with his enemies. Things change when he meets a woman in his life due to which he is motivated to change his ways for good. However, a huge twist in the plot changes things entirely for him and the promise which he made to himself.





