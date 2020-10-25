Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Movies In Which He Has Narrated The Storyline

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most exciting actors in Malayalam cinema today. Salmaan graduated worked as a business manager before pursuing his career in acting. He made his debut in 2012 and he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He received his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Ustad Hotel. Today, more than 25 films later, Dulquer Salmaan has made inroads in other film industries in Indian cinema, including Bollywood. Along with starring as the lead in a movie, Dulquer has also been a narrator for many Malayalam movies.

Here's a list of Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam movies as a narrator

Koothara

Dulquer Salmaan has provided the voice over for the recent release of Koothara and has reportedly lent his voice to the movie as well. This is the second time Dulqer plays the part of a narrator. IMDb rates Koothara 5.0 out of 10.

Maniyarayile Ashokan

The plot of the movie is about the life, love, and marriage of the main character Ashokan. Anupama Parameswaran is the female lead in the movie. Dulquer has narrated this movie. Maniyarayile Ashokan has a rating of 4.6 on IMDb.

Mudhugauv

This narration venture of Dulquer is for Suresh Gopi’s son Gokul’s debut flick Mudhugauv. The movie starts and ends with the young superstar’s narration. The film is a comic with Gokul playing an engineering student named Bharath. 5.6 is the rating of Mudhugauv on IMDb.

Pokkiri Simon

Pokkiri Simon and his friends are bothered about the life of superstar Vijay and the umpteen films he has done. The friends’ lives take a U-turn when they chance upon an unexpected event. The movie shows how they deal with the crisis. The narration is done by Dulquer Salmaan who introduces the story and then concludes it. IMDb rates Pokkiri Simon 4.9.

Margamkali

Sachi is unable to forget his first love and decides never to love anyone in his life. That’s when Oormila enters his life. Will he reconsider his decision? This movie has been narrated by Dulquer Salmaan. Margamkali has a rating of 4.7 on IMDb.

