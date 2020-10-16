Did You Know Dulquer Salmaan Rejected A Number Of Films In The Start Of His Career?

Dulquer Salmaan, the Malayalam industry heartthrob, has played dynamic roles and charmed the audience with his exceptional performances. However, did you know the ace actor rejected a number of South directors at the beginning of his career? Read on to know the reason and other facts of the Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan.

Dulquer Salmaan trivia

According to Scoopwhoop, Dulquer Salmaan rejected various roles offered to him by South directors at the beginning of his career because he felt that he had to yet learn various aspects of movies and film making. Later, he did a short term course in cinema. According to the report, Dulquer confessed that he never wanted to get into films. Later, he felt that his life became monotonous and routine. So he decided to give acting a try. Dulquer Salmaan graduated from Purdue University in Business Management, before joining the film industry. As reported, he worked as a business manager and owned a web portal for trading cars.

Dulquer Salmaan also tried his luck at singing. The Malayalam heartthrob has sung three songs, Johnny Mone Johnny, Njan Poneanutta and Chundari Penne. Dulquer charmed the audience with his melodious voice as these songs became a sensation among the Malayalam audience. According to the report, Dulquer Salmaan was listed as the Seventh-Most Desirable Man in Chennai. As far as his accolades are concerned, Dulquer received the Filmfare Award for the Best Debut Male for his first movie Second Show and the Best Actor Award for Charlie in 2016.

Dulquer Salmaan’s movies

The young heartthrob created a huge fan base for himself because of his outstanding performances. Dulquer made his debut in Srinath Rajendran’s Second Show where he essayed the role of a gangster. Dulquer has a keen eye for art and that reflects in his movies Some of Dulquer Salmaan’s movies include Ustad Hotel, Theevram, ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Bangalore Days, Pattam Pole, Karwaan, Charlie and Solo. Dulquer has also featured in Mahanati, Oru Yamandan Premakadha, The Zoya Factor, Varane Avashyamund, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Maniyarayile Ashokan.

