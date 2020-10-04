Dulquer Salmaan's Movies In Which He Stole The Show With His Cameo Appearances

Dulquer Salmaan has marked his presence as an actor, singer and producer in the Malayalam as well as Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industry. The actor received his first Filmfare award after his second film itself. Dulquer Salmaan has been a part of more than 20 films, ever since his debut in 2012. The actor who generally plays the lead role in his films, has made several cameo appearances in some films. Here are some of Dulquer Salmaan's cameos.

Dulquer Salmaan's cameos in these movies

Annmaria Kalippilanu

Annmaria Kalippilanu is a children’s film directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The film stars Sara Arjun, Sunny Wayne and Aju Varghese, along with a cameo appearance by Dulquer Salmaan. The film narrates the story of a schoolkid and a young man and how their relationship goes through several changes in life. The film was a box office hit and later dubbed into a Telugu film too. Dulquer Salmaan who made a cameo appearance in the film is seen as a photographer who comes as an angel.

Parava

The Malayalam drama film Parava is another Dulquer Salmaan’s movies for which he has been credited for a cameo appearance. Soubin Shahir made his directorial debut with this film. It stars Amal Shah, Govind V. Pai and Shane Nigam. The film explores the story of two teenage boys who follow the same passion of taming and flying pigeons, a local game. One of the two friends then opens up about a tragic incident that happened in the past which ruined several friendships and relationships. Dulquer Salmaan made a guest appearance in the film as a character named Imran.

Maniyarayile Ashokan

Directed by Shamzu Zayba, the Malayalam language romantic comedy film Maniyarayile Ashokan starred Gregory in the lead roles. The film includes a supporting cast of actors Anupama Parameswaran, Krishna Sankar, Shine Tom Chacko. The film which was initially supposed to release in theatres but was released on an OTT platform in August. The film follows the story of a man Ashokan, who wishes to get married since he is past his age to do so. However, the unfortunates series of events stop him from doing so. Dulquer Salmaan made a cameo appearance in the film as Arjun.

