Dulquer Salmaan's Movies That Had Him Essay Eccentric, Creative Characters; See List

Dulquer Salmaan is known for his predominant works in the Malayalam film industry. Apart from his acting, Dulquer has also showcased his singing skills in movies. In most of his films, what stands out the most is his love for art and his enigmatic performance. Dulquer Salmaan has a keen eye for art and this reflects in his movies too. Here’s a list of movies where he played a creative man with a keen eye for art. Take a look at the list below.

Dulquer Salmaan’s movies

1. Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days is a romantic-comedy film that was penned by Anjali Menon. Bangalore Days cast included Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar and Nithya Menen. The plot of the film was based on three cousins who move to Bangalore from Kerala and the drama that follows suit.

Dulquer essayed the role of Arjun Menon also referred to as Aju, a motorcycle mechanic and a racer. Arjun was a car and bike enthusiast who left school early. Dulquer was seen as a rebellious character who loved to spray paint graffiti on public walls. His love for art reflected in Arjun.

2. Charlie

Charlie directed by Martin Prakkat is a Malayalam language romantic film. Dulquer Salmaan’s Charlie cast also included Parvathy as Tessa, Aparna Gopinath who played Kani, Nedumudi Venu who played the role of Kunjappan, Chemban Vinod Jose as Mathai/Pathrose, Kalpana as Queen Mary or Mariya and Soubin Shahir in the role of Sunikuttan or Mr D’Souza. Dulquer essayed the lead role of Charlie. Charlie was a happy-go-lucky man filled with a lot of positivity. Dulquer’s love for art reflected in the vibrant colours used in the film. The plot revolved around Charlie who loved to help people and his lady love Tessa played by Parvathy.

3. Ustad Hotel

Ustad Hotel featured a father-son relationship. The story revolved around Faizi played by Dulquer Salmaan who aspired to become a chef. However, his father’s only wish was to keep his empire running. Dulquer goes against his father’s will and becomes a chef. The film was a success at the box office. It featured Dulquer’s enigmatic performance as Faizal. Ustad Hotel cast also featured Thilakan, Siddique, Nithya Menen, Assim Jamal, Mamukkoya and Kunchan.

