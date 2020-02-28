The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal: Fans Call Dulquer Salmaan's New Flick 'fresh' & 'engaging'

Regional Indian Cinema

Dulquer Salmaan is a very popular South Indian actor. Take a look at how fans responded to his new Tamil release 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' on Twitter.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
dulquer salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is a very talented Indian actor who has worked mostly in Malayalam and Tamil movies. He has reportedly been one of the highest-paid actors of the Malayalam industry. The actor worked in a couple of Hindi films like Karwaan & The Zoya Factor as well and impressed the audiences. His new Tamil film, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, released on February 28 has managed to woo the audiences. Take look at what fans have been tweeting about the film:

Read Also: Ayushmann Khurrana Dishes Praise On Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad', Calls It A 'masterclass'

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Twitter reviews

Dulquer Salmaan's latest Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was helmed by debutant director Desingu Periyasamy. The film has been receiving a lot of praise from fans and audiences who have been tweeting about it since morning. Check out what fans have been tweeting below.

Read Also: Ira Khan Pens A Sweet Note For Hazel Keech's Birthday; See Post

Looks like the film has received a lot of positive response from the viewers. The film also stars Ritu Verma, Gautham Menon, Rakshan, and Niranjani Ahathian in pivotal roles. The music of the film has been composed by Masala Coffee, a famous Malayalam music band and is jointly produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company. The film has also been released in Telugu as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante.

Read Also: 'Bhoot' Box Office Collection Update Day 7: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Dips Down

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CM ANNOUNCES RS 25,000 EX GRATIA
INDIA'S RESPONSE TO PAK AT UNHRC
CONG DELEGATION TO VISIT RIOT AREAS
2ND-YOUNGEST SELF-MADE BILLIONAIRE
NIRBHAYA: PAWAN FILES CURATIVE PLEA
RAVI SHASTRI ON SECOND IND-NZ TEST