Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal: Fans Call Dulquer Salmaan's New Flick 'fresh' & 'engaging'

Dulquer Salmaan is a very talented Indian actor who has worked mostly in Malayalam and Tamil movies. He has reportedly been one of the highest-paid actors of the Malayalam industry. The actor worked in a couple of Hindi films like Karwaan & The Zoya Factor as well and impressed the audiences. His new Tamil film, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, released on February 28 has managed to woo the audiences. Take look at what fans have been tweeting about the film:

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Twitter reviews

Dulquer Salmaan's latest Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was helmed by debutant director Desingu Periyasamy. The film has been receiving a lot of praise from fans and audiences who have been tweeting about it since morning. Check out what fans have been tweeting below.

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal is probably the most fun I have had watching a Tamil film this year. Ideologically, there are a few hiccups, but more on it later.@menongautham is a riot, and I hope more directors lure him into the acting space. — Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhirsrinivasn) February 28, 2020

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal - Surprise! DQ is casual & cool. Rakshan struggles, yet manages. Ritu Varma is apt. GVM’s mass intro & ending VTV scene awesome. Superb 1st hlf, 2nd hlf has lags. Interval twist is d best. Unexpected - Fresh script; Quite engaging Thriller. Gud Watch! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) February 28, 2020

Racy screenplay.. Keeps shifting gears from one point to another. Engaging

Mani sir's Thalapathy reference 👌😌 Bgm👌

Interval twist unexpected 👍🔥

1st half done#KannumKannumKollaiyadithal#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal#KanuluKanulanuDhochaayante https://t.co/xvHrhmvUJG — 🌛ⓐ.ⓢ.ⓗ🌜 (@AgentIrony) February 28, 2020

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal - 3/5



An interesting premise with solid twist at the interval 👌 Worthy watch. @dulQuer looks handsome. @menongautham in climax segment is major highlight in the film👍 Great response 🔥 @riturv what's your name in the film? 😊😁 — Vijith Amirthalingam (@Vijith_offl) February 28, 2020

Looks like the film has received a lot of positive response from the viewers. The film also stars Ritu Verma, Gautham Menon, Rakshan, and Niranjani Ahathian in pivotal roles. The music of the film has been composed by Masala Coffee, a famous Malayalam music band and is jointly produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company. The film has also been released in Telugu as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante.

