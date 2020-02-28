'Bhoot' Box Office Collection Update Day 7: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Dips Down

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship was one of the most anticipated films of the year. The horror genre of films has evidently been loved by the Indian audiences and a mainstream actor like Vicky Kaushal embarking on a haunted journey in the film had reportedly excited fans furthermore. But, the film was received with mediocre to negative reviews which affected the box office collections of the film. Check out the box office update for Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot's seventh day below.

Bhoot box office collection - Day 7

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship did not rake in big numbers during its opening day as it collected an average ₹5.10 crores. The collections did not increase substantially from that point and the film endured a sombre run at the ticket windows. On its, seventh day, Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot has collected ₹1.55 crores and stands at a total of ₹24.18. It is evident that the film is nearing to exhaust its run as several screens for the film have also been cut down to make way for new releases. Check out Bhoot: The Haunted Ship's day-wise box office breakdown below.

#Bhoot has low Week 1... Limited growth over weekend, below par trending on weekdays... Weekend 2 is extremely crucial... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.10 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 24.18 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2020

Various film review outlets had deemed the film to be slow-paced and exhaustive which hurt the film in its overall run at the box office. The film is expected to get sidelined by many moviegoers as new releases like Thappad and Sonic: The hedgehog make an entry to the box office. It is expected that Bhoot: The Haunted Ship will ultimately earn under ₹40 crores at the domestic box office.

