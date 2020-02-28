Ira Khan Pens A Sweet Note For Hazel Keech's Birthday; See Post

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently took to her official Instagram handle to wish her long time friend Hazel Keech Singh, on the occasion of her birthday. She posted a cute video to wish her friend. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Ira Khan wishes Hazel Keech on her birthday

Hazel Keech turned 33 on February 28, 2020. On this occasion, Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish Keech in a very adorable manner. She posted a video of herself and Hazel Keech, along with a photograph.

The caption on the photo read: "Hello, you beautiful soul... Happy Birthday. No clue where you are or which time zone but I hope you're having the most amazing time and you know that I love you and miss you! Hold on to your amazingness the world needs it."

For the unversed, Hazel Keech has appeared in several films. She has also shared the big screen with Salman Khan in the 2011 action-romance flick Bodyguard. She has also played an un-credited role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire back in 2005. The actor also made a special appearance in a 2015 comedy film Dharam Sankat Mein.

It was recently announced that Keech will be next seen in a mystery thriller The Maniac 3D: What the Hell on Mind. It will be directed and written by Prashant Passy Pilley. The film will feature Manoj Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and Tia Bajpai in the lead roles. Fans of the actors are highly anticipating the release of the film. Its sequel has also been announced by the makers, and it will be titled as The Maniac 2:The Hell Is Back.

