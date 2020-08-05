Durga Krishna's Latest Photoshoot Proves She Is Ready To 'take Challenges' In Her Career

Durga Krishna, last seen in Dhyan Sreenivasan's Love Action Drama, recently turned muse for Jikson Francis' photo series- The Boss Bitch. The photo series showcases a different side of the actor, who has often been spotted in Indian attires. Sharing photos from the shoot, Durga Krishna wrote; "It took me a while to convince myself with a CIGARETTE. As an actor, I prefer to be a bold person who likes to take challenges and push my borders ahead." (sic) Durga Krishna's photoshoot pictures have gone viral on the internet, with netizens raving about the actor's transformed look.

Check out Durga Krishna's photos:

Also Read | 'Marakkar' Producer Antony Perumbavoor Recalls How Mohanlal's Call Made Him Feel Peaceful

Durga Krishna on losing opportunities and the latest photoshoot

Durga Krishna, in a recent interaction with Malayala Manorama, said that she lost many movies offers because of her inhibitions to wear modern ensembles. She also stated that the latest photoshoot with Jikson is a statement that she is ready to mould according to a character without any inhibitions. Durga Krishna, further in the interview, also revealed that her parents were initially unhappy. However, Durga convinced them, and they seemed to understand her perspective.

Meanwhile, photographer Jikson shared how Durga Krishna was initially unsure if she wanted to do the photoshoot or not. However, Durga convinced herself that she can pull this off easily. "She was having second thoughts on this whole photoshoot. But then as an actor, she prefers to be the bold person who likes to take challenges and push my borders a little bit more," said Jikson in a social media post. He also revealed that Durga Krishna was frightened to hold a cigarette in her hand, since she has never smoked in her life. However, she managed to exude grace with her latest photoshoot, he said.

Also Read | Glimpses Of Pranav Mohanlal's Birthday Bash With Family Surface Online; See Pics

Also Read | Mohanlal Posts Throwback Pictures With Son Pranav On His B'day, Pens A Special Note

What's next for Durga Krishna?

Durga Krishna, who debuted in Mollywood with Pradeep M. Nair's Vinmaanam, will be next seen in Anoop Menon and VK Prakash's King Fish. The movie, starring Anoop Menon and Durga Krishna in the lead, also has actors like Renjith and Niranjana Anoop in prominent roles. The makers of the Anoop Menon and Durga Krishna starrer recently released the trailer of the upcomer, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | 'Marakkar' Producer Antony Perumbavoor Recalls How Mohanlal's Call Made Him Feel Peaceful

Besides the upcomer, Durga Krishna also has Jeethu Joseph's Ram with Mohanlal and Trisha. Reportedly, Durga Krishna plays a pivotal role in the suspense thriller. The forthcoming movie also features Indrajith Sukumaran and Adil Hussain in prominent roles. The shooting of the Mohanlal and Trisha starrer is stalled due to the pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.