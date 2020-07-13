Mohanlal Posts Throwback Pictures With Son Pranav On His B'day, Pens A Special Note

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to his social media handle and wished his son Pranav a very happy birthday. The actor showered his kid with a lot of best wishes on social media and shared pictures from his childhood as well. Mohanlal penned a very special note for his son on his birthday.

In the post shared by Mohanlal, he expressed how proud he was of his son Pranav. Mohanlal expressed how proud his son makes him with each passing day. The actor also wrote that he was happy with the wonderful person son Pranav was turning into.

In the post, Mohanlal made a collage of a pic from Pranav’s childhood where Mohanlal held Pranav in his arms. In another picture, Mohanlal had wrapped Pranav in one arm and shared the grown-up picture of him. Check out the picture below.

My little man is not so little any more.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday ❤️ @impranavlal pic.twitter.com/aQdACocq0E — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 13, 2020

Fan reactions

The post got inundated in comments from fans of the actors. There were several fans who posted more pictures of the father-son duo. The pictures were from award functions or certain appearances that the duo had made together. Check them out below.

Many other fans wished Pranav on his birthday and sent him much love. The fans of the actor shared his pictures and quotes as they wished him on social media. Check out the posts below.

Pranav Mohanlal on the workfront

On the work front, Pranav had started his career as a child artist. He did a small role in his father’s film, Onnaman in the year 2002. He later did a lead role in Punarjani for which he got an award for the Best Child Artist. Pranav was last seen in

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu in 2019.

Mohanlal on the work front

Reportedly, he will be seen next in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in cameo experience. Reportedly, he will be seen in Hridayam as well, which is still being filmed. Mohanlal, on the other hand, had started his career with the film, Manjil Virinja Pookkal. The actor was recently seen in Lucifer, which was a super hit film. He has several projects lined up his way. The projects include Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Drishyam 2 and Ram. While Drishyam and Ram are yet filming, Marakkar is in its post-production stage. The release dates of the films are not yet confirmed.

Image Credits: Mohanlal Instagram and Twitter official accounts

