Glimpses Of Pranav Mohanlal's Birthday Bash With Family Surface Online; See Pics

Pranav Mohanlal turned 30 on Monday, July 13. Due to the continuous lockdown and coronavirus scare, the young actor celebrated his birthday with his family. The pictures of Pranav Mohanlal's birthday celebration surfaced online. The photos were posted on one of Mohanlal's fan pages. In the photos, Pranav Mohanlal is posing with his family and staff.

Check out Pranav Mohanlal's birthday celebration pictures:

Also Read | Vineeth Sreenivasan Talks About 'Hridayam' & Working With Pranav Mohanlal; Read More

Also Read | Mohanlal Posts Throwback Pictures With Son Pranav On His B'day, Pens A Special Note

Mohanlal on Monday shared a childhood picture of Pranav Mohanlal online to wish the actor on his birthday. Sharing the photo, Mohanlal wrote: "My little man is not so little any more... As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday." (sic) Besides Mohanlal, other Mollywood actors like Asif Ali, Gokul Suresh, among others wished Pranav Mohanlal.

Also Read | Mohanlal's 'Kireedam' Completes 31 Years; Fans Trend #Kireedam Along With Favourite Scenes

Pranav Mohanlal and Mohanlal in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Meanwhile, Pranav Mohanlal and Mohanlal will be reuniting on screen for the first time. They will be playing the lead in Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The Priyadarshan directorial narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army. The forthcoming film also features actors like Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles.

The Pranav Mohanlal starrer is expected to hit the screen next year. The film is reportedly made on a budget of 100 crores, and will simultaneously release in five different languages across the globe. Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively.

Also Read | Mohanlal Ivory Possession Case: Kerala Govt Requests Court To Stop Prosecution Of Actor

Besides the upcomer, Pranav Mohanlal also has Vineeth Sreenivasan's Hridayam with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran. The forthcoming movie is reported to be a college romance. The shooting of the upcomer is stalled due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph's Ram. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Trisha in the lead, also has Durga Krishna and Indrajith Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Besides the upcomer, Mohanlal has Prithviraj's L2: Empuraan, and his directorial venture - Barroz: The Guardian of D'Gama's Treasures in the pipeline.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.