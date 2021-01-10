DYK Anushka Shetty's 'Thaandavam' Had A Character Named After An Actor's Pet?

Thaandavam was a 2012 action thriller movie that was directed and written by AL Vijay. It stars Vikram, Jagapati Babu and Anushka Shetty in pivotal roles and revolves around the life of a blind murderer Kenny. Did you know that Kenny was the name of one of the actors' pet? Read along and find out who it was.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty's Films Where She Played The Role Of A Strong And Confident Woman

DYK a character in Thaandavam was named after an actor's pet?

As per IMDb trivia, Vikram’s character Kenny is inspired by his very own pet who has the same name.

Other trivia about the film

The film was shot in the United Kingdom for a period of 60 days, this has been the longest duration for an Indian film to be shot there.

Thaandavam is the 25th film to have its music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Also Read: Did You Know Anushka Shetty Wasn’t The Initial Choice For 'Arundhati'?

More about Thaandavam

Thaandavam is a Tamil language movie, written by AL Vijay and also had him at the helm. The movie’s cast saw Vikram, Jagapati Babu, Anushka, Amy Jackson, and Lakshmi Rai in pivotal roles. It was produced under the banner UTV Motion Pictures and made it to theatres on September 28, 2012.

The principal photography of the film was done in Chennai and started in early December 2011 and was planned to be shot in the US for a period of 60 days, entirely in Los Angeles. It was also planned to be shot in various locations at Tamil Nadu and Delhi, which consisted almost 50 per cent of the movie’s sequences. The shoot that was planned in the US earlier had to be later moved to the UK due to the delay in visa approvals for the entire cast and crew of the project.

Later, it was also revealed that the reason for the move was to make sure that the budget doesn’t exceed. Lakshmi Rai joined the crew later in London in May 2012. The duet song between Vikram and Amy was shot at the River Thames. Vikram plays a triple role as Shivakumar, Kenny Thomas and Arjun Rathore. Jagapathi Babu plays the villain as Sharath Kumar, Anushka plays Vikram’s wife as Meenakshi Shivakumar, Amy Jackson was seen as Miss London Sara Vinayagam Pillai and Lakshmi Rai as Geetha Kenny.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty Shares Glimpses From 'Nagavalli' To Celebrate The Film's 10th Anniversary

Also Read: Anushka Shetty Goes On A Boat Ride To Perform Puja At A Temple In West Godavari

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.