Anushka Shetty Shares Glimpses From 'Nagavalli' To Celebrate The Film's 10th Anniversary

The Anushka Shetty starrer Nagavalli completes 10 successfully years of its release today, as the Telugu comedy-horror had released back on December 16, 2010. The film had director P. Vasu at its helm and the Nagavalli cast boasted of Venkatesh, Shraddha Das, Richa Gangopadhyay, Poonam Kaur and Kamalinee Mukherjee in pivotal roles alongside Anushka. Thus, to celebrate the 10-year-anniversary of Nagavalli, the Nandi Award-winning actor took to her Instagram Stories to repost glimpses from the 2010 film shared by fans on Instagram.

Anushka rejoices as 'Nagavalli' completes 10 years from its release

Nagavalli is a Telugu comedy horror is a remake of the Kannada film titled Aptharakshaka, which had also released in 2010. However, both the films are directed by prolific South Indian filmmaker P. Vasu. In its Telugu remake which released on December 16, 2020, actor Anushka Shetty essayed the role of Vimala Raman as 'Nagavalli' from the original film. Now, the Anushka starrer rang in its 10th year anniversary as today marks December 16, 2020.

Thus to celebrate the milestone, Anushka Shetty, who played the titular role in the film, reposted a couple of posts shared by her fan pages on her Instagram Stories. In her first IG Story, the 39-year-old shared a scene from Nagavalli and rejoiced writing, "#10YearsOfNagavalli". In her second IG Story, the actor flaunted her Nagavalli look from the P. Vasu directorial which comprised an all-yellow traditional ensemble.

Check out Anushka Shetty's Instagram stories below:

'Nagavalli' plot

The plot of the Anushka Shetty starrer showcases how a family grappling with paranormal experiences as well as psychological trauma seeks help from Acharya Ramachandra Siddhanthi and psychiatrist Dr. Vijay. Thus, the duo comes together and with their expertise decide to free Nagavalli by combatting the spirit of Chandramukhi .

The horror-comedy was a hit at the box office and thus the makers decided to dub the film for the Hindi audience as well. The dubbed version of the film by Zamzam Productions and Royal Film Company titled Mera Badla: Revenge released in 2011. In addition to being a commercially successful film, Nagavalli had also received a thumbs up from film critics.

