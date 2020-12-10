Anushka Shetty Goes On A Boat Ride To Perform Puja At A Temple In West Godavari

Tamil actor Anushka Shetty, who gained popularity and fan following after playing a pivotal role in the movie Baahubali, was recently spotted heading to perform a puja at Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Temple in Polavaram, West Godavari. Pictures and videos of the actor travelling to the temple in a boat along with her close ones have been making rounds on the internet. Fans have also gone on to write all things nice and praised the actor for her devotion towards her God.

In the posts that have been surfacing the internet, one can see Anushka sitting on the bench of the boat along with her close ones. She is seen covering her face with a white scarf. The actor is sporting a comfy yellow checkered kurta and also opted for a printed yellow pyjama. The actor is seen sitting beside costume designer, Prashanti Tipirneni. The actor is spotted stepping out for the first time in 9 months amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Netizens have also penned sweet captions in the post. One of the posts read, “Welcome #AnushkaShetty #Godavari Welcomes you. Enjoy Have a Great Holiday. Thank U for sharing this Sweet info”. Take a look at the posts below.

@MsAnushkaShetty Wooow Superb👌👌😍Our Sweety Holiday & Devotional Trip to #Eastgodavari 👌😍❤️ Polavaram Oopiri Pilchukoooooo! #Devasena Vachindi Neekosam! Welcome #AnushkaShetty #Godavari Welcomes you Sweety❤️😍Enjoy Have a Great Holiday😀👍Thank U for sharing this Sweet info pic.twitter.com/RLRQNjwv6U — @urstrulyGST (@gtrinadh421) December 9, 2020

Apart from this, the actor also goes on to share several pictures and videos keeping fans entertained through her respective social media handle. Earlier, the actor shared a post looking all stunning. She is seen donning a shimmering saree and traditional jewellery. During the lockdown, Anushka also surprised her fans by making her Twitter debut. On seeing her Twitter entry, fans could not stop gushing over it. Take a look at her first tweet.

Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe . Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you ! pic.twitter.com/SjsbnOZiRj — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 30, 2020

On the work front

Anushka Shetty was last seen Hemant Madhukar’s Nishabdham alongside R Madhavan in lead roles. The horror mystery thriller garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for their acting skills and storyline. The film is based on a Seattle PD who is investigating the murder of a man and Sakshi, a deaf and mute artist, and her husband, Antony, a renowned cello player, is linked to it. The results of the inquiry form the crux of the Nishabdham story. The actor is all set to be seen in her next film Puratchi Thalaivi helmed by Bharathiraja. The movie is based on former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalitha.

