DYK Kamal Haasan Is The Only Indian Actor To Submit The Highest Number Of Films To Oscars?

Kamal Haasan is one of the most notable artists from the entertainment industry. He primarily works in Tamil cinema but has also been a part of Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films. Apart from acting, dancing, producing and playback singing, he has often donned the hat of a director. Being a part of the industry for nearly five decades, Kamal Haasan has bagged several accolades for his performances. Moreover, he has also sent some of his movies for Oscar nominations. Here are some of Kamal Haasan's movies which were sent for Oscar nominations which then went on to become the highest number of Indian films sent for the Oscars, by any Indian actor.

Kamal Haasan is the only Indian actor to be nominated for Oscars 7 times. The Tamil movies sent to the Oscars include Hey Ram, Indian, Kuruthipunal, Thevar Magan, Nayagan and the Hindi movies sent were Saagar, Telugu movie Swati Muthyam. Out of the seven Tamil movies sent to the Oscars, five were Kamal Haasan's movies. Kamal Haasan's movies Saagar, Swathi Muthyam and Nayakan were submitted at the Oscars for three consecutive years from 1985-1987. This made a record, making the actor the only Indian actor who was nominated for the Oscars so many times.

Apart from Oscars, he was also awarded many other prestigious awards. He was awarded the Kalaimamani award in 1984 and the Padma Shri in the year 1990. He was given the Padma Bhushan in 2014 and the Ordre der Arts et des Lettres in 2016. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 15th Mumbai International Film Festival in the year 2013.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen in an upcoming Tamil language film Indian 2. The action thriller film directed by S.Shankar is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian. The sequel film stars actors Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar with Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu reprising their roles from the first film. The film is expected to release in April, this year.

