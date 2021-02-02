KV Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya CRPF Opens Vacancy For Multiple Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya, CRPF, Guwahati is conducting an interviews for the several posts including PRT TGT, PGT, Counsellor, Coaches, Nurse and Computer Instructor. The KV CRPF vacancy has been opened for the preparation of the Panel of Contractual teachers on a part-time basis for the session 2021-22. All the eligible candidates can apply for KV Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format on or before 04 February 2021. Here are some important dates and other details about KV Recruitment 2021.

KV Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last Date of Application - 04 February 2021

Interview Date for PGTs, Counsellor, Computer Instructor and Coaches - 08 February 2021

Interview Date for TGT - 09 February 2021

Interview Date for PRT - 10 February 2021

KV CRPF recruitment posts

PGTs All Subjects

TGTs All Subjects including Assamese language

PRTs

Counsellor

Coaches

Nurse

Computer Instructor

Here is the eligibility criteria

According to the KV recruitment notification, the eligibility criteria includes educational qualifications. The counsellor needs to have either a Bachelors or Masters degree. Minimum one year of experience in work is also required. Here are all the qualifications necessary for the candidates to have for various posts.

PGTs All Subjects: Master’s Degree in respective subject with 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with B.Ed.

TGTs All Subjects including Assamese language: Graduation in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in concerned subject with B. Ed. CTET qualified will be given preference.

PRTs: Intermediate or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B. Ed./ CTET qualified will be given preference.

Counsellor: BA /B. Sc./ M.A./ M. Sc. in psychology or M. Ed. with certificate of diploma in counselling. Minimum one year experience in providing career/ educational counselling to students at school or working knowledge and experience in placement bureaus or registration with rehabilitation council of India or as a vocational counsellor.

Coaches: National Certificate holder / B.P.Ed/ Coaching Diploma/ M. P. Ed. 6. Nurse: Diploma in Nursing

Computer Instructor: DOEACC 0 & A level /Degree/ PGDCA from a recognised university

How to apply for KV CRPF recruitment?