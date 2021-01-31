Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade, Chaitanya's Majili: Films Where Cricket Took The Lead

Sports and entertainment are two sections with the largest audiences in the world and cricket is one of the most popular sports televised around the world. After 1983, the year in which India won the Cricket World Cup, interest in the sport rose considerably. Since then, cricket has made quite an impact on films. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the list of south movies where cricket played a key role.

Films where cricket takes the lead role

Majili

After Anshu (Divyanka Kaushik) is forced to leave and get married to somebody else, Poorna (Naga Chaitanya) goes through a broken heart and depression. Majili is a tale of failed cricketer Poorna, who then gets married to Sravani (Samantha) who has always loved him secretly. However, many years later when Poorna meets Meera (Ananya Agarwal), things start to change for him. Majili is one of Naga Chaitanya’s biggest hits and one of the reasons is the inexplicable chemistry between the leads. Take a look at the trailer below.

Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade is a movie about Bobby (Vijay Deverakonda) and Lilly (Rashmika Mandanna), childhood friends who soon fall in love after meeting each other after many years. Steering away from conventional stereotypes, the female protagonist in the movie has a passion for cricket and the male lead tries to support her. Vijay Deverakonda's films are known for being critical and commercial successes and this film is undoubtedly one of his best. Check out the trailer for Dear Comrade below:

Jersey

Directed by Gautam Tinnanuri who gained fame after Malli Raava, the heart touching sports drama follows the life of a slightly older cricketer in his thirties, who is determined to prove his worth. Along with the heartwarming story and the mind-blowing climax, the performances from all lead actors like Nani who plays Arjun, Shraddha Srinath who plays Sarah and, Sathyaraj who plays Coach Murthy made Jersey one of the finest films in Indian cinema. Take a look at the trailer below.

Golconda High School

Golconda High School is inspired by the book, The Men Within: A Cricketing Tale written by Harimohan Paruvu. Directed by the talented Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the sports-themed film shows how an amateur school cricket team secures their playground with the help of a new teacher who happens to be an ex-student of that same school. Sumanth who plays Sampath and Swati Reddy who plays Anjali have both given stellar performances, including all the others in the movie. Golconda High School has generally received favourable reviews from critics and, was also a commercial success. Take a look at the trailer below:

Dhoni

The movie named after the legend is a tribute to M.S Dhoni as the main lead (Akash Puri) is inspired by him. However, it is difficult for his practical and realistic father to accept cricket as a suitable career choice for his son. This is a battle between two generations directed by Prakash Raj, who also acts in the movie. Dhoni has some exceptional performances by both Akash Puri and Prakash Raj, check out the trailer below.

