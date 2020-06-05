Did You Know Ekta Kapoor Has Produced A Punjabi Film Starring Diljit Dosanjh In The Lead?

Ekta Kapoor, who is known for her popular Television shows and edgy movies, is one of the biggest names in Bollywood currently. Her television series have been entertaining viewers for over 2 decades now. But did you know that apart from producing Bollywood films and television series, Ekta Kapoor has also bankrolled a Punjabi movie starring Diljit Dosanjh? Check out its trailer below-

Ekta Kapoor's First Punjabi Film Was 'Super Singh' Starring Diljit Dosanjh

In the year 2017, Ekta Kapoor produced Super Singh, a Punjabi superhero flick starring the nation's heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. Super Singh was Ekta Kapoor's first-ever Punjabi flick to be bankrolled by her production house Balaji Telefilms. Super Singh is a Punjabi super-hero drama film which was made on a huge budget in comparison to other Punjabi movies. Helmed by director Anurag Singh, this Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa movie did below-average business at the box-office.

Super Singh was jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Anurag Singh the director of the film and Pawan Gill. Ekta Kapoor invested in this Diljit Dosanjh film when both Anurag and Diljit were looking for an investor for the superhero flick as the budget of SS crossed their expectations. In fact, it took a whopping two years to finally find a bankable investor.

It is a lesser-known fact that it was Diljit Dosanjh's idea to make a Punjabi superhero film. That's when he approached his friend Anurag Singh with the concept. Fortunately, Anurag not only loved the concept but he also decided to even co-produce it. Ekta Kapoor had also co-produced Diljit Dosanjh's debut film Udta Punjab. Hence, Super Singh was Ekta Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh's second collaboration together.

Prior to its release, an official tweet regarding Super Singh was shared on social media by Balaji Telefilms, have a look

The 1st ever Pjbi language Superhero film is here!

Ekta kapoor, Anurag Singh & Diljit Dosanjh come together for SUPER SINGH! Rel :June 2017 pic.twitter.com/5llUFn4T1X — BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) January 17, 2017

Even though Super Singh did not fare too well at the box-office, it was loved by critics and audience. The music and action sequence was the highlight of Super Singh. Songs like Super Singh Ji Aaye A, Ho Gaya Talli and Glorious Gallan were smashing hits. It was also Dosanjh and Anurag's fifth movie together.

