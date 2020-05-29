From Sujal-Kashish To Mihir-Tulsi: 5 Iconic On-screen Pairs From Ekta Kapoor Daily Soaps

Ekta Kapoor, the highly celebrated producer has given the small screen an infinite number of memorable shows since the past two decades. Ekta Kapoor's TV shows became a rage and still are. Indian audiences loved her way of storytelling and romantic couples. Ekta Kapoor's shows are widely adored for the sizzling onscreen chemistry of the lead pairs. So let's take a look at some of the most iconic jodis from Ekta Kapoor's TV shows.

Iconic pairs from Ekta Kapoor's TV shows

1. Tulsi-Mihir

Ekta Kapoor and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi are synonymous with each other. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is unarguably Ekta Kapoor's most popular tv show ever. A story about a Gujarati joint family and issues. The Jodi of Mihir and Tulsi is not just iconic on small-screen but is historic as well. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhayay played the lead roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The duo's chemistry in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was loved on a global scale. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi topped TRP charts over many years.

2. Ram-Priya

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's middle-age romance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was truly the highlight of this Ekta Kapoor's tv show. Ram and Priya's blooming romance post-arrange-marriage was simply unmissable. Fans were in awe of their chemistry so much that some believed that the two were actually married in real life.

3. Anurag-Prerna

When talking about Ekta Kapoor's TV shows there's no way we fail to mention about the eternal love-story of Anurag Basu and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. A madly in love couple, who due to some family conspiracy separate but destiny plays a role and they come back together. The fanbase of this shows was mountainous, and the sequel of this Ekta Kapoor's tv show currently airs of Star Plus titled Kasautii Zindagi Kayy 2. Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan played the lead roles in the original KZK.

4. Jodha Akbar

Based on the epic tale of Jodha Akbar, Ekta Kapoor bankrolled a period drama under the same title. Rajat Tokas and Paridhi Sharma essayed the romantic duo so brilliantly on-screen that they bagged numerous awards as the best Jodi on various platforms. You will find several fan pages on social media for Jodha Akbar, this Ekta Kapoor show was an extremely popular one primarily because of the love story.

5. Sujal-Kashish

Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal essayed the role of Sujal and Kashish in Ekta Kapoor's Kahiin Toh Hoga. Aamna and Rajeev chemistry in the show was the talk of the town, the two were also rumoured to dating each other during the filming of the show. Viewers used to wait till 11 pm in the night to witness their chemistry in small-screen.

