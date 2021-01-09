R Madhavan Talks About His Latest Movie 'Maara'; Shares That One Similarity With 'Charlie'

As R Madhavan’s Maara movie recently began streaming on Amazon Prime Original, the actor talked about his overall experience during the making of the film and also about the Maara plot. He even talked about how Maara's plot was not a frame-by-frame remake of the Malayalam film Charlie and only the basic backdrop of the original story was used in their film. Read further ahead to know what the actor said about his new film.

R Madhavan’s Maara

According to reports by First Post, actor R Madhavan stated that though the story proceedings of Maara movie were totally different as that of Charlie, the audience would experience a similar atmosphere for Maara. When asked about the movie, the actor stated how today people are technology-driven and use WhatsApp and smartphones but in the film, the female protagonist falls for the male lead only on the basis of his actions. He also stated how they begin to have feelings for each other despite having just met.

R Madhavan also talked about working in a romantic film after a long time and stated how he envied other actors of his age romancing younger heroines but he knew that he would lose respect if he did the same thing. He then added that if the romance in the film would justify his age, then he could justify it as an actor and mentioned that Maara was one such film.

As a newcomer has directed the film, the actor shared his experience of working with him. He stated that when Dhilip approached him, and they exchanged ideas, he loved it. He further said that when he thought of asking Dhilip to direct the film, he voluntarily asked the same.

The actor also spoke about one of his other movie Irudhi Suttru and stated that before this movie, he was taking and performing films based on what others told him but things weren't satisfactory. He continued that when he came across Irudhi Suttru, he was thankful as it helped him prepare himself mentally and physically for the film. When asked about his criteria of choosing a film, he said that the basic criteria for him to accept a film is that the content "should not be below par".

R Madhavan also mentioned how he liked the way Hindi and Malayalam cinemas were adapting to the modern-day changes and added how earlier Hindi actors were playing significant roles in Malayalam movies but now the makers realised that only an actor who knew the language could justify the character.

When asked about what the audience could expect from Maara, he stated that he always wanted the audience to accept him as the character that he portrayed in the film and should not see Madhavan anywhere. If they see the real him, he would consider it a failure. He then stated how his character’s journey had a constant quest and anyone who met him would get along with him.

Later, he also talked about the trend of making Pan-India films and also about people telling him that he shouldn't reveal that he was married as it would not be good for his career.

