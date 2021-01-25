'Nishabdham' Review: Anushka Shetty-Madhavan Starrer Fails To Impress

Nishabdham is an action thriller about a murder witness who has hearing and speech impairment. The movie is directed by Hemant Madhukar and stars Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles, Michael Madsen, Anjali, Subbaraju and Shalini Pandey in supporting roles. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Nishabdham movie review: Plot

Sakshi, who has a listening and speaking disability travels with her fiancé to Seattle. They go to a villa where a mysterious murder had taken place with a male victim being crucified and later the villa gains the reputation of being haunted. Sakshi’s fiancé gets attacked and crucified in the basement but she escapes the site.

After several girls go missing from Seattle, the police are under heavy scrutiny. As the plot of the story progresses, many dark secrets are revealed about Sakshi’s past and the haunted house. The question lingers, will the police be able to solve the crimes taking place in the city and catch hold of the culprit.

Nishabdham review: What works?

The movie has a star-studded cast with Anushka Shetty and Madhavan in key roles. The movie is set at a decent pace.

What does not work?

The storyline is not gripping and has many holes in the plot with many unnecessary subplots. The title of the film means 'silence' and the lead character in the film has a speech and hearing impairment, but neither the plot, not the script really makes it a pivotal characteristic for the film. The physical disability is not something that the character uses as a USP nor is it a grave disadvantage for her in the plotline. The film has a star-studded cast, yet their acting fails to impress or become a milestone in their careers.

Final thoughts

While the trailer of the film had looked promising and had stirred a storm among the fans of the actors, the film fails to impress even if one has low expectations from the film. Neither the story nor the acting is exceptional enough for the movie to be recommended as a must-watch. Nishabdham movie IMDb: 3.8/10 by over 2 thousand users.

Rating: 2/5

