R Madhavan Called 'show Spoiler' In 'Maara' By Netizen; Actor Wins Hearts With Reply

R Madhavan is known to be one of the most interactive celebrities of the film industry, often giving personal replies to his fans. While one often sees him responding to positive comments, the actor even acknowledged a critical opinion recently. His response that he will try harder the next time with his performance left his fans overwhelmed with admiration.

R Madhavan reply to netizen who criticised Maara

R Madhavan’s latest release Maara, which is the remake of Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam film Charlie, hit the web recently. Recently, a netizen called the movie ‘below average’ and that it was a ‘pain’ to watch this movie after the first 30 minutes running time, for those who had watched the original.

The Twitter user went on to call Madhavan the ‘show spoiler’ and called the character ‘sad and depressing.’

Neither angry nor irritated, Madhavan responded in the most courteous manner, writing that he was ‘sorry to disappoint’ the viewer. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star went on to state that he would try and do better the next time.

Oops . Sorry to disappoint you bro. Will try and do better the next time . 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/6euNuWFYhp — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 12, 2021

Within six hours, the response earned 8,900 likes and 1,200 retweets. Fans wrote his 'humbleness is class apart' and asked why he was 'so sweet.' One called him ‘legendary’ and another hailed him for taking the feedback in a positive manner.

Your humbleness is class apart...I haven't got time to watch your movie yet, but I know you have done an amazing job as my friends also echoed about ur amazing performance. All the best!!! Good morning and good day! — Rajesh Shetty (@im_rshetty) January 12, 2021

U are a sweetheart Maddy Bro.

Love U sooo much. Awesome ho tusi — ACTOR ASHOK KUMAR (@ashokactor) January 12, 2021

Y u so sweet 🥺 — Sahridaya (@Sahridaya) January 12, 2021

Wat a man he is 🥰❤️.



Love you bro @ActorMadhavan ❤️🥰.



He is taking everything postive and moving on the right way 😍😍.



People like you are much needed in this generation 🥰🥰.



Keep spreading love 💕 https://t.co/pa8emxPt7m — MANOJ KUMAR P (@itsme_munch) January 12, 2021

Ithu Vera level

U are legendary Actor Anna @ActorMadhavan https://t.co/jXyQowp2H4 — melbin (@melbin_mel) January 12, 2021

Recently, another netizen had an unusual response, ‘Maddy was once my hearthrob. But Now It's so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health & life behind alcohol and narco drugs.. While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud. Now look at him, his face & eyes. They speak it all..!" (sic)

Madhavan then had a classy response, telling the netizen that he 'needed a doctor's appointment.'

Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. 😱😱😱😱. May be you need a Docs appointment. . https://t.co/YV7dNxxtew — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 5, 2021

Maara

Meanwhile, Maara hit Amazon Prime on January 8. The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath in the lead role and is directed by Dhilip Kumar.

Even Dulquer Salmaan lent his voice to a poem, and expressed his delight about the collaboration.

“It gives me immense pleasure to have been a small part of #Maara. Loved reciting this beautiful poem. A huge shoutout to Maddy-na, Dhilip Kumar, Shraddha & the whole of team Maara from me and team Charlie,” the actor wrote.

