Everything You Need To Know About Kajal Aggarwal's Sister Nisha Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most loved actors of the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films. Her sister Nisha Aggarwal also is a film actor and she has been seen in many films and also works as a model like her sister. Here is all you should know about Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha.

Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha Aggarwal made her film debut in 2010 with a Telugu film Yemaindi Ee Vela. When she made her debut, she was 21 years old. She was active for about 4 years in the film industry and made about 7 films during this time. She was seen in films like Solo, Ishtam, Sukumarudu, Saradaga Ammayitho, Bhaiyya Bhaiyya and Cousins. It is said that Nisha used to travel with her sister Kajal during shoots and then she was spotted. It is also said that the director had seen Nisha's stills in a magazine and had liked her for a role, which is how she got the film Yemaindi Ee Vela.

Her second film Solo was loved by fans and Nisha Aggarwal's performance in the second half of the film was appreciated by fans and critics alike. After doing two Telugu films, she found new doors opening for her. She made her debut in Tamil film industry with the film Ishtam. This film was a remake of her first film Yemaindi Ee Vela. Her Tamil debut was a flop at the box office. She left the film industry after 2014's Malayalam film Cousins. Now she is seen in some modelling gigs with her sister and is living a happy life with her family.

Nisha Aggarwal is currently married to a Mumbai-based businessman Karan Valecha. She got married on December 28, 2013, and now also has a son. Kajal Aggarwal is regularly seen with her sister and her son on social media. One of Nisha's latest post on social media was with her family.

She took to her Instagram and shared a pic she is seen chasing her son with her husband. She wrote "Family is everything! I bless myself and count my blessings each day to have and be able to be with my family ❤️ Now more than ever before. I am so grateful for the roof on our head and the food on our plate. 🙏🏻 I just woke up feeling really grateful this morning. What are you feeling grateful for today? #throwback". Take a look at the post here.

