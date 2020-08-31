Everything You Need To Know About Yami Gautam Starrer Punjabi Film 'Ek Noor'

Yami Gautam is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry. After gaining huge success in the Indian television industry, the actor entered the world of movies with the Kannada language movie, Ullasa Utsaha (2009). Having worked in multilingual movie industries, Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor (2012), opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Yami Gautam is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly and is a very active celebrity on social media, and an internet sensation today. In 2011, Yami Gautam appeared in the Punjabi language movie Ek Noor. Here is everything you need to know about Ek Noor. Read ahead.

Also Read | Throwback To When Hrithik Roshan Was Mingling With His Chinese Fans

Everything you need to know about Ek Noor

Ek Noor is a Punjabi language biographical family drama, directed by Mukesh Gautam. The movie is written and produced by Ranjit Kumar Chandra. The movie cast Yami Gautam, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sudeepa Singh, Surilie Rhea Sandhu, and Rajendra Gupta as the lead characters. The movie also cast Kamal Tiwari, Dolly Ahluwalia, Neeta Mohindra, Rana Ranbir, and Bharti Singh in supporting characters.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's Best On-screen Pairs In His Career Till Now | See Full List

The plot of the film revolves around a sincere attempt to bring across the message to the audience about the noble cause of organ donation. The movie a very simple story of a visually impaired orphaned girl, Rabia who is offered a better life when a young couple makes a conscious decision of adopting her and she fills the vacuum in their lives. Then through a twist of circumstances when the protagonist comes to know she is going to die, she makes two important decisions that would change Rabia's life and another young woman's life.

Also Read | Yami Gautam Vs Sanjana Sanjhi: Who Styled The Striped Blazer Better?

On the work front

Yami Gautam was last seen on the big-screen in Amar Kaushik’s Bala (2019), opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie also cast Bhumi Pednekar as the lead character. Reportedly, the actor is now shooting for her upcoming movie, Ginny Weds Sunny, opposite Vikrant Massey. Reports also suggest that Yami Gautam has also started the shoot for her upcoming movie, Agra Ka Daabra, that also casts Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu as the lead characters.

Also Read | Yami Gautam is a big-time foodie and loves to cook in her spare time, here's proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.