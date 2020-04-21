Hrithik Roshan, who has completed over two decades in Bollywood, is still one of the finest actors in the industry. Hrithik was last seen on the big screen in the Siddharth Anand directorial, War (2019), alongside Tiger Shroff. War was the biggest box-office opener of the year, and also made it into the ₹200 crores club. Along with having great acting and dancing skills, Hrithik Roshan is also praised for having a very down to earth attitude.

In 2017, Hrithik Roshan played the lead character in Sanjay Gupta’s action-thriller-drama, Kaabil, alongside Yami Gautam. The movie did extremely well at the Indian box-office and reportedly earned around ₹86 crores. Kaabil also released in China, and Hrithik Roshan mingled with the Chinese fans during the premiere of the film. Read ahead to know more about it-

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Hrithik Roshan Stood On Top Of Uday Chopra

Throwback to when Hrithik Roshan was mingling with his Chinese fans

Hrithik Roshan made all his Chinese fans go head-over-heels when he arrived for the premiere of his upcoming movie, Kaabil. After watching the film at the premiere, the Chinese audience was completely taken aback by Hrithik’s excellent performance. Not just that, but Hrithik Roshan also interacted with the Chiese audience in Mandarin, which got everyone extremely pumped up with excitement. Also, Hrithik Roshan’s die-hard fans sung the title track from the movie that got a huge smile on Hrithik’s face.

Towards the end of the premier, Hrithik made sure to take a picture with the audience and spent quality time with them. Not only Bollywood, but the acting industry from all over the world is a fan of Asia’s sexiest man, Hrithik Roshan. The Chinese fans even coined the name, ‘Da Shuai’ for Hrithik Roshan. The name means ‘extremely handsome’.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Kaabil': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Also Read | B-town Celebs Like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan Set Fitness Goals

Kaabil is a Sanjay Gupta directorial. The movie cast includes Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, and Ronit Roy in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around a blind man who seeks revenge against a corrupt politician and his brother after his wife is raped and killed. The film did well at the box-offices worldwide.

Also Read | When Hrithik Roshan Spoke About Having No Regrets In Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.