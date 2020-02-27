Vicky Kaushal's Best On-screen Pairs In His Career Till Now | See Full List

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the very few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience. Vicky has proved his versatility over the years with having given brilliant performances back-to-back. Here are the best on-screen pairs of Vicky Kaushal. Read ahead to know more-

Vicky Kaushal's best on-screen pairs

Kiara Advani

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani were cast together for the Netflix original film, Lust Stories (2019). The film was a compilation of four short films by four of India's biggest directors exploring love, sex, and relationships in modern India. Lust Stories is directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dbakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap. Vicky and Kiara were the talks of the town at the time, and fans loved their chemistry in the film.

Alia Bhatt

Vicky Kaushal worked alongside Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi (2018). It was the first women-centric film that the two actors were a part of, and both, Alia and Vicky aced their characters of being a newly arranged married couple. The plot of the movie revolved around a Kashmiri woman, who agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Taapsee Pannu

Vicky Kaushal co-starred alongside Tapsee Pannu in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan (2018). The movie also had Abhishek Bachchan in a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolved around a love triangle between a spirited young woman, her outgoing boyfriend and a fiance who is perfect husband material. Fans loved to watch Vicky and Tapsee in Manmarziyaan.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam played a supporting in Vicky Kaushal’s National award-winning film, URI: The Surgical Strike (2019). The plot of the film was based on the true events of how the Indian army special forces executed a covert operation, avenging the killing of fellow army men at their base by a terrorist group. Yami Gautam had a small part in the movie, but the audience loved the on-screen bond of the two actors.

