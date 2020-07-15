Fahadh Faasil Recalls Failed Association With 'Super Deluxe' Fame Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Fahadh Faasil, last seen in Anwar Rasheed's Trance, talked about his failed association with Thiagarajan Kumararaja in a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal recently. Fahadh revealed that before collaborating with Thiagarajan Kumararaja in Super Deluxe (2019), they were supposed to work in a Malayalam film. However, the film got shelved, exclaimed Fahadh Faasil in the media interview.

Fahadh Faasil, further in the interview, revealed that Thiagarajan Kumararaja's debut movie Aaranya Kaandam inspired him. Fahadh added that the Thiagarajan Kumararaja directorial motivated him to hone his craft, and give his best in every role. Although their first collaboration did not work out, however, Fahadh Faasil and Thiagarajan Kumararaja's second collaboration Super Deluxe did wonders for them.

The movie had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Krishnan, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil, and Mysskin in prominent roles. The Thiagarajan Kumararaja directorial narrates the tale of ten people whose lives are in mayhem. The Thiagarajan Kumararaja directorial opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil's Highly-anticipated 'Malik' Will Not Have An OTT Release, Confirms Director

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Anwar Rasheed's Trance. The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead, also featured Nazriya Nazim, Dileesh Pothan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Chemban Vinod Jose in pivotal roles. The Fahadh Faasil starrer narrates the life of a delusional man, who puts up an act to lure people.

Experience ‘TRANCE’ at your nearby theatres from Feb 14th onwards... #Trance #AnwarRasheed #AmalNeerad #FahadhFaasil... Posted by Fahadh Faasil on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

Also Read | After 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram', Fahadh Faasil And Aparna Balamurali Reunite For 'Thankam'

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil's Film Receives FEFKA Approval To Begin Shooting: Reports

What's next for Fahadh Faasil?

On the work front, Fahadh Faasil is awaiting the release of Malik. The movie, starring Nimisha Sajayan, Fahadh Faasil, and Joju George in the lead, is directed by editor-turned-director Mahesh Narayan. The film is Mahesh's second directorial after Take Off (2017). The Fahadh Faasil starrer reportedly is slated to hit the marquee in December 2020. The first look posters of the Fahadh Faasil starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil's 'See You Soon' To Also Feature Roshan Mathew And Darshana Rajendran

Besides the upcomer, Fahadh Faasil has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He has Saheed Arafath's Tankam with Aparna Balamurali and Dileesh Pothan, and an untitled film with Badusha. Reports have it that, Sathyan Anthikad's son Akhil Sathyan will helm a project with Fahadh Faasil. The forthcoming movie will mark his debut as a director.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.