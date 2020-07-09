Fahadh Faasil's 'See You Soon' To Also Feature Roshan Mathew And Darshana Rajendran

Fahadh Faasil, in a recent media interaction with an online portal, revealed that his forthcoming movie with Mahesh Narayan would also feature Roshan Mathews and Darshana Rajendran in the lead. Fahadh, in the interview, exclaimed that a few portions of the upcomer are impending, which the team plans to shoot soon. The forthcoming film is produced by Fahadh Faasil under his production banner.

Earlier last month, Fahadh Faasil started shooting for Mahesh Narayan's experimental film See You Soon. The forthcoming movie is editor-turned-director Mahesh's attempt at devising a new filmmaking process that suits the current scenario. The film that will be about 90 minutes is shot on a mobile phone. Although the makers have not revealed a release date, reports suggest that the movie will release in the coming months.

Fahadh Faasil on Mahesh Narayan's See You Soon

Fahadh Faasil, in the same media interaction, revealed that at the start of lockdown Mahesh Narayan showed him some rough footage of See You Soon that had a few portions of Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. Fahadh was impressed and soon agreed to be a part of the film, added the actor in the interview. Interestingly, See You Soon is Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayan's third collaboration after Take Off (2017) and Malik (2020).

What's next for Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathews, and Darshana Rajendran

Fahadh Faasil, last seen in Anwar Rasheed's Trance, is gearing up for the release of period-drama Malik. The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George in the lead, also features actors like Maala Parvathy, Dilessh Pothan, Divya Prabha, and Vinay Forrt in prominent roles. The Mahesh Narayan directorial was slated to hit the screen in May 2020 however due to pandemic is reportedly shifted to Onam 2020.

Meanwhile, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran have a slew of movies at different stages of production. Roshan Mathew will soon make his Tamil movie debut with Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra. He will be seen playing an important role in the supernatural thriller. Besides Cobra, Roshan Mathew also has Sidhartha Siva's Varathamanam with Parvathy in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Darshana Rajendran will be next seen in Rajeev Ravi's period-drama Thuramukham. The movie, starring Nivin Pauly, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead, is based on the Chappa system prevalent in Kerala during the 50s. Besides the upcomer, Darshana Rajendran will also feature alongside Pranav Mohanlal in Hridayam.

