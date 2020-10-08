Fahadh Faasil Purchases New Green Porsche; Shares Picture Of Car With Wife Nazriya

Recently, Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil gave fans a glimpse of his recent splurge, a brand new Porsche car. Fahadh Faasil shared a picture of his green Porsche on Instagram, which features the actor and his wife, Nazriya Nazim flashing their smiles while posing on either side of the luxurious car. Take a look at Fahadh Faasil’s recent post.

Fahadh Faasil’s post:

In his caption, the actor dropped in a green heart emoji, which matches the colour of the car. Soon after Fahadh Faasil shared the picture on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and congratulated the couple on the new purchase. Some fans also showered praises on the actor and his wife’s look in the post. Take a look at how fans reacted to Fahadh Faasil’s post:

Fahadh recently made it to the news when he, along with director Mahesh Narayanan, donated Rs 10 lakh to Film Employees Federation of Kerala for workers, who lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic. The general secretary of FEFKA, B Unnikrishnan took to his Facebook handle to confirm the news and revealed that the amount was generated from the profits of their recent film, C U Soon. Unnikrishnan shared a picture on Facebook, which features Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan handing over the cheque to him. Take a look at Unnikrishnan’s post:

Fahadh on the work front:

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed movie, C U Soon. Starring Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew in the leading roles, C U Soon follows the story of Jimmy, who meets a girl named Anu on an online dating website and decides to marry her. However, Jimmy's mother asks his cousin Kevin to get details about Anu and discovers a dark, shocking truth about her. Directed and written by Mahesh Narayan, the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video and also stars actors Saiju Kurup and Maala Parvathi in prominent roles.

(Image credits: Fahadh Faasil Instagram)

