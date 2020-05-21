Roshan Mathew Talks About His Bollywood Debut And Role In 'Choked'; Read Here

After impressing the audiences with his remarkable performance in Geetu Mohandas' Moothon, Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Choked. The movie stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the role of a middle-class couple named Saritha and Sushanth. In a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal, the Moothon actor talked about his role in the upcomer.

He revealed that he plays the role of a musician named Sushanth Pillai, who is a native of Kerala settled in Mumbai in the film. The movie will explore his relationship with Saiyami's character, and will delve deep into the insecurities and failures Mathew's character faces in his career. Talking more about his role in the Anurag Kashyap directorial, Roshan exclaimed his character to be an exciting break from his usual characters down south.

In Mathew's words, his character is dependent on his wife, who is also the sole breadwinner for the family of three. The Anurag Kashyap directorial will narrate the tale of a family who finds money in their drainage pipe. Recently, Roshan Mathew released the trailer of Choked on his social media handle.

Roshan Mathew, who has featured in an array of Malayalam films, when asked about learning the language for Choked, he said that he is fluent with Hindi. He added that it is especially because of his short yet enriching stint in Hindi theatre at the start of his acting career. Interestingly, Roshan found his pronunciation right for his character.

Choked, starring Roshan Mathew and Saiyami Kher in the lead will premiere on June 5, 2020. The movie also features Amrutha Subash, Rajshri Deshpande, Upendra Limaye, Tushar Dalvi in prominent roles. Meanwhile, on the work front, Roshan Mathew has Vikram's Cobra in his kitty. The movie will mark Roshan's debut in Kollywood. The forthcoming movie is currently in production and is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Besides the upcomer, Roshan Mathew also has a few movies at different stages of production. He has Sidhartha Siva's Varthamanam with Parvathy and Siddiquie in the post-production. Thereafter, Roshan Mathew is expected to sign his next project soon.

