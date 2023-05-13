Fahadh Faasil's Wife Nazriya Nazim Announces Break From Social Media

Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim Fahadh surprised her fans and followers by announcing her decision to take a break from all social media platforms. In a post on her official Instagram handle, Nazriya wrote, "Taking a break from all social media... It's time... Will miss all your love and messages here... Will be back soon... I promise... #DNDmode (sic)."

In her instagram story, posted on May 12, Nazriya expressed her gratitude for the love and messages from her fans while revealing her intention to take a break from all social media platforms. She assured her followers that she will be back soon, leaving them eagerly anticipating her return. Although the exact reason behind her decision remains undisclosed, it has left fans speculating about the possible motives behind her temporary departure from the digital arena.

Nazriya, who is married to National award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil, has always been active on social media and often shares interesting aspects from her life with her fans and followers. She is known for posting pictures and videos of her husband, compensating for his absence on social media. However, with her latest announcement, the actress has decided to go on a social media detox for a while.

Nazriya's career in Malayalam films

Nazriya has carved a niche for herself with her bubbly on-screen persona. She made a comeback to films after a long hiatus with the 2018-released Anjali Menon directorial, Koode. She later starred opposite her husband Fahad Faasil in the highly acclaimed psychological thriller, Trance, in 2020. Nazriya also made her Telugu cinema debut with the 2022-released romantic drama, Ante Sundaraniki, alongside Nani.

The latest buzz around the actress is that she might team up with Pranav Mohanlal for an upcoming romantic comedy. However, the actress is not a part of the untitled project as of now. Nazriya Nazim Fahadh's decision to take a break from social media has left her fans and followers curious. However, the actress has promised to be back soon, and her fans are eagerly waiting for her return.