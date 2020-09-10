Fans Mourn Vadivel Balaji's Demise, Say 'A Good TV Actor Gone Too Soon'

Adhu idhu yedhu actor Vadivel Balaji passed away today on September 10 due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 45. Reports stated that he was on ventilator support. Vadivel Balaji's death sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry with many celebrities and fans grieving the loss. Fans mourned Vadivel Balaji's death by sending condolences to his family via Twitter.

Fans mourn Vadivel Balaji's death

Fans on Twitter shared videos and pictures of their favourite comedian. They also penned a few lines for him and his family. A fan said that he was deeply shocked by the news of Vadivel Balaji's death. He added that Vadivel Balaji was a powerhouse of talent and he will be missed.

A deeeeep shocking news!

Deepest condolences to his family and friends!

You're such a power house of talent.

You'll be missed 😔

One of my most favorite person in @vijaytelevision #RIPvadivelbalaji pic.twitter.com/Cn6nRKwXTJ — Vasu A/c RGB Laser Dolby 7.1 (@vasutheatre) September 10, 2020

Another fan wrote that Vadivel Balaji was a very good television comedian and was loved by all. He added "May God give strength to your family and friends to endure your loss." He shared a picture of Vadivel Balaji along with the tweet. Take a look:

RIP brother

A good television comedian who loved by all

Gone to soon

May god give Strength to your family and friends to endure your loss #VadivelBalaji pic.twitter.com/k9y5g5M6zQ — Yogi Babu (@yogibabu_offl) September 10, 2020

A twitter user shared a selfie of him with Vadivel Balaji that was taken a few years ago. He mentioned that Vadivel was a very kind-hearted person and even though the guards were not letting him click pictures, Vadivel Balaji asked the guards to allow him to do so. Take a look at the picture:

After taking a photo with Brett Lee, went to take a pic with him & other stars, Securities asked me to go out immediately after getting down from the stage. He asked guards to allow me then I gotto take a selfie with him. Sad to hear that he is no more. RIP.💔#vadivelbalaji pic.twitter.com/iDQfaWE8JN — Billgates Billu (@BillgatesBillu) September 10, 2020

Another fan added that the demise of Vadivel Balaji will surely 'make a scar in everyone's heart'. She shared a black and white picture of the comedian. Check out the tweet-

We missed one of our #ComedyKings #VadivelBalaji



The demise of this man will surely make a scar in eveeryone's heart😭#RIPVadivelBalaji pic.twitter.com/b4ZkaoG4lv — Priya Somu (@iam_priya97) September 10, 2020

A Twitter user shared a video of Vadivel from a meme page. He mentioned that he watched Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Champions while having his meals. This news disturbed the twitter user. He added that people who make others smile are very rare.

I always watch #Kpy Champions While Having My Lunch Or Dinner Especially Siricha Pochu Team...☹️ Especially #VadivelBalaji 😣 This News Really Disturbing Me, People Who Make Others Smile Are Really Rare 😭 #RIPvadivelbalaji You Will Be Remembered !! pic.twitter.com/OqPfB80Jnz — Riyo_ Official...❤️ (@OfficialRiyo) September 10, 2020

About Vadivel Balaji's acting career

Vadivel Balaji was popular for his mimicry skills. He was shooting for Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai 2 a few weeks ago. However, the actor got eliminated from the show later. He gained recognition mainly because of Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru that aired on Vijay TV. Vadivel Balaji became more famous because of Adhu Idhu Edu, the show hosted by Sivakarthikeyan. He was in team ‘Siricha Pochu’.

