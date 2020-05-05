Thalapathy Vijay And Jyothika Starrer 'Kushi' Airs On TV; Netizens Celebrate

Thalapathy Vijay's fans never fail to celebrate his achievements and hence they once again found a reason to rejoice as the megastar's 2001 film Kushi was telecasted recently on television amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The hit film also starred Jyothika alongside him and was directed by SJ Suryah. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Jyothika, the film also starred Vivek, Mumtaz and Vijayakumar and reportedly went on to become one of the most loved romantic films of the decade.

The direction and the performances of the Thalapathy Vijay and Jyothika starrer were appreciated by the fans

The Thalapathy Vijay and Jyothika starrer was also appreciated for the performances, direction, soundtracks and the infectious chemistry between the lead stars. However, with the film being aired on television, Thalapathy Vijay's fans showcased their love and excitement for the same.

Fans celebrated the telecast of Kushi on TV with their tweets

Some of the fans also announced the Thalapathy Vijay and Jyothika starrer to be one of the best romantic flicks of all times. The fans of Thalapathy Vijay who were upset about the release of his latest film 'Master' getting postponed found a reason to rejoice with Kushi being aired again. Take a look at netizens celebrating the Thalapathy and Jyothika starrer film.

#Kushi Is Always A Memorable Movie For @ActorVijay Fans. Songs, Fights, Dialogues, Everything Was Perfect. Thalapathy Was On Top In Complete Lover Boy Role! ❤️ #Master pic.twitter.com/Byh2AciInf — Actor Vijay Team™ (@ActorVijayTeam) May 5, 2020

Thalapathy Vijay will soon be seen in the film 'Master' which will also star Malavika Mohanan, Sriman, Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Antony Varghese and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in the pivotal roles. The film is being penned by Lokesh and Rathna Kumar while the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jyothika has, on the other hand, finished shooting for the film, 'Ponmagak Vandhal'.

