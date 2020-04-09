Thalapathy Vijay's Film 'Master' Trends On Twitter After Fans Share Hilarious Memes

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release dates of several films that were scheduled to release in March and April have been postponed. The Tollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay's highly-anticipated action-thriller Master is one among those films whose release dates have been pushed.

Master was slated to release at the silver screens today, i.e. April 9, 2020, and the film was long-awaited by fans ever since its inception. Due to COVID-19's rapid spread, the entire nation is under lockdown. Therefore, during self-isolation, Thalapathy's fans expressed their sadness on social media.

Also Read | Vijay Taken To Own Bungalow Amid Questioning By I-T Sleuths; Raid Halts 'Master' Shooting

Thalapathy Vijay's film Master trends on Twitter

The hashtag ' #MasterFDFS' (Master First Day First Show) was trending on Twitter, as fans of the movie flooded social media to express their disappointment about the film's release date being postponed. Some of the fans also asked the makers of the film to release a promo or a trailer of the film to make up for the film's postponed release at the box office. Therefore, the makers recently released a new poster of the film on social media.

Also Read | Vijay Taken For Questioning By IT Officials From The Sets Of 'Master' In Neyveli

However, here is a compilation of memes that Master's fans posted on Twitter:

Also Read | RRR: Vijay Thalapathy To Not Have A Cameo In SS Rajamouli's Next?

Talking about the film, alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Master stars an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Ramya Subramanian. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. The action-thriller is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, while it is produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creators.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay To Not Play A Cameo In SS Rajamouli's Multi-lingual 'RRR'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.