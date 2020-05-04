Thalapathy Vijay To Join Hands With AR Murugadoss For 'Thuppakki' Sequel?

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, films and shows have come to halt and movie releases, too, are pushed ahead for an uncertain period. However, it seems like the makers of Thuppakki, while being quarantined, are already busy planning the second installment of the much-loved movie, as it was recently reported that actor Thalapathy Vijay, has been roped in for the new film. Here are the details.

Thalapathy Vijay in Thuppakki 2?

As per a report published by a leading news daily, director AR Murugadoss, who had directed the first installment of Thuppakki, has already completed the script work of the sequel movie. If the reports are to be believed, Vijay will play the role of Jagadeesh, an Indian Army intelligence officer who is determined to demolish terrorism, just like the prequel film. Reportedly, actor Kajal Aggarwal, who played the lead female role in Thuppakki, will be romancing Vijay in the sequel film as well. However, Kajal's involvement in the sequel movie is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently singing to the tunes of success, as the actor has a list of films lined up in the coming year. Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the much-anticipated movie, Master, which is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Reportedly, the film will be a perfect blend of action as well as all commercial elements to satisfy the taste of Thalapathy Vijay's fans. Vijay Sethupathi, who was lauded for his performance in Super Deluxe, will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in Master. The movie also stars actors Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Nasser.

