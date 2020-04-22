Thalapathy Vijay Donates Rs 1.30 Crore To Various Coronavirus Relief Funds; Read Details

Many stars belonging to the Tollywood film industry like Ranjinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Prabhas and more have previously donated money to support the battle against Coronavirus pandemic. Thalpathy Vijay recently joined the bandwagon too. As per recent media reports, Thalapathy Vijay has announced that he has donated a whopping amount of Rs. 1.30 crore towards the relief fund.

Thalapathy Vijay’s contribution will be distributed among various Coronavirus relief funds including the PM CARES, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Telangana’s Chief Minister’s relief funds. A small portion of the money will also go to the Film Employees Federation of South India to support the daily wage workers belonging to the film industry. Have a look at it here:

What is next in store for Thalapathy Vijay?

On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming release Master’s date has been postponed and pushed ahead due to coronavirus pandemic. Along with Thalapathy Vijay, Master also features Vijay Sethupathi and Malvika Mohanan in prominent roles. The plot of the movie is yet unknown. However, it is speculated that Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen against each other in a friends-turned-enemy plot.

Have a look at Master’s poster here:

A few other Tollywood stars who have made a donation for Coronavirus:

Young Rebel Star #Prabhas contributes

4 Crore to the PM relief fund,

CM relief funds of #Telangana and #AndhraPradesh to fight aganist #Corona



PM relief fund : 3 Crores



AP CM relief fund : 50 Lakhs



Telengana CM relief fund : 50 Lakhs pic.twitter.com/Z4iPS7Wnok — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) March 26, 2020

Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. 🙏🙏 Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020

