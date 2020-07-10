Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer 'Radhe Shyam' Look Unveiled, Fans Call It 'Surreal'

The makers of Radhe Shyam revealed the film's first look on July 10. Actor Prabhas took to his social media to share the poster with his fans. The poster received a great response within no time and fans even made the hashtag #RadheShyam trend on social media. The look features actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde standing together in an embrace as waves crash against them in a fiery red background. Take a look at the Radhe Shyam poster.

Prabhas shares first look of Radhe Shyam, fans react

Take a look at a few fan reactions

#RadheShyam

Beautiful love story on the way pic.twitter.com/gkbc7Oa5dK — Rebel Cults (@CultsRebel) July 10, 2020

#RadheShyam first look reminds me of many posters but yet it is very unique with so many details hidden in it.



Excited. pic.twitter.com/4IfpCp1Lp6 — Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZak) July 10, 2020

Eagerly waiting to see this film on the big screen#RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/L9aSNeQSFq — Pranay (@PranayAdduri) July 10, 2020

An apt title for a perfect 1st look poster.. 🔥❤️

This pair will definitely gonna blow our minds 🤩#RadheShyam #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/rxSC2lrX9E — KC (@ChaituTweetz) July 10, 2020

Wow 😍 Excellent Pic Chemistry Between #Prabhas & @hegdepooja Was Just Awesome 👌♥️ Truly Superb Look it Was #RadheShyam



And Congrats🤗 #Prabhas For Completing 5Years For #Baahubali 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5WQqTSUR9p — Actor Ali (@ActorAliOffl) July 10, 2020

Producing label UV Creations' Pramod shared in a statement, "It’s an exciting moment for all of us to bring the much-awaited poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from our next project, Radheshyam. It’s always fun and enriching to work with Prabhas. We are delighted to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and the team of T-Series after our previous project together, Saaho which received a great response from everyone”.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Working with Prabhas and the team of UV Creations on Saaho was an experience, we could explore and expand our production with a multilingual film. While we began discussions for another collaboration, Radhe Shyam became the perfect choice to work the next one together. Our announcement poster only created such a spur. With this first look launch, we give a glimpse of Prabhas and Pooja’s chemistry in the film and we have already had people from the industry showing curiosity to know more”.

Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The film was edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and the VFX Producer was Kamal Kannan. Manoj Paramahamsa was the one involved with its cinematography and the film's production designer is RRaveendar. Along with Pramod and Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi is also involved with the film's production.

Prabhas' record-breaking film Baahubali: The Beginning also completed 5 years of its release on the same day as the launch of Radhe Shyam's poster. Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 2015 and also starred Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty, and Rana Daggubati. The S. S. Rajamouli-directorial garnered more than ₹180 crores at the box-office.

